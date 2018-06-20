Maddow appeared visibly moved as the story came across her desk. "This is incredible," she said, "Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children…"

She then asked for a graphic to be put up, apparently in an attempt to avoid crying on-air, but it was unavailable. She struggled to finish the report, before handing off to her fellow MSNBC reporter Lawrence O’Donnell.

“I think I’m going to have to hand this off. Sorry, that does it for us tonight. We’ll see you tomorrow,” she said.

Maddow later apologised on Twitter, writing: "Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV." She then shared the complete report that she had attempted to read earlier, which included details of the 'tender age' shelters, where young children are being detained, described as "play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis".

The report is the latest in a series of revelations regarding the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.