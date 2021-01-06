Joining them on the Question Time panel is Humphrey Cobbold, the Chief Executive of UK gym chain PureGym,;Rachel Clarke, a palliative care doctor and author of Dear Life: a Doctor's Story of Love and Loss; and immunologist and the government's former Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Mark Walport.

The show typically airs on BBC One every Thursday at 10:45pm, however with England now in lockdown for the third time, the debate programme is back at the earlier time of 7pm for a live COVID-19 special.

Question Time last aired on BBC One in December, with Welsh Conservative politician Robert Buckland, journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer and professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs Anand Menon joining the panel in Chelmsford.

This month marks newsreader Fiona Bruce's second anniversary as Question Time presenter, after she took over the role as debate moderator in 2019 from David Dimbleby, who had fronted the programme for over 25 years.

Previous presenters have included broadcaster Sir Robin Day (1979-1989) and newscaster Peter Sissons (1989-1993).

Question Time: COVID Special airs tonight at 7pm on BBC One. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.