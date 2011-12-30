26 per cent of those polled by digital TV provider Freeview voted the moment when William and Kate kissed on the balcony of the Palace their favourite this year.

However, despite the arrival of Pippa Middleton (and her much discussed posterior) as Kate's maid of honour making it onto the list at number three, it appears television viewers aren't just looking for saccharine sweet moments to entertain them...

In second place with 14 per cent of the vote was the rather unpleasant moment when former javelin champion Fatima Whitbread got a cockroach stuck up her nose on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Yes, the British television viewer is a complex beast with equally diverse tastes, it seems.

Other top TV highlights, according to the poll of a thousand people, include Russell Grant being fired from a cannon as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live Wembley show and Steve Coogan's argument over the ethics of phone hacking with former News of the World deputy features editor Paul McMullan on Newsnight.

So without further ado, here's the top five for you to enjoy again...

1. That most royal of kisses

2. The cockroach incident

3. A new star is born

4. Flying high

5. Hacked off

and the rest of the top ten... (you can look them up yourself)

6. Celebrity Big Brother: Jedward getting electric shocks

7. The EastEnders baby-swap storyline

8. Ruth is killed in the final episode of Spooks

9. Jason Gardiner getting wound up on Dancing on Ice

10. Lauren pushes Mark into a swimming pool on The Only Way Is Essex