RadioTimes.com readers reveal top pick to replace Piers Morgan as Good Morning Britain host
Good Morning Britain viewers have voted for their favourite presenter to replace Piers Morgan in a RadioTimes.com poll.
Good Morning Britain fans would like Ben Shepherd to replace Piers Morgan on the ITV breakfast show, a RadioTimes.com poll reveals.
The poll, which asked who should join Susanna Reid at the Good Morning Britain desk following Piers Morgan’s exit from GMB on Tuesday, received 4,000 votes.
Over 22 per cent of fans said Ben Shephard, who hosts the show with Kate Garraway on Thursdays and Fridays, should replace Morgan, with weather presenter Alex Beresford and This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes tying in second place, both receiving 16 per cent of the vote.
Fans also voted for Channel 4 presenter Jeremy Vine (10 per cent), former This Morning host Richard Madeley (10 per cent), GMB Political Editor Ranvir Singh (9 per cent), Adil Ray (5 per cent), Kay Burley (4 per cent), Mark Austin (4 per cent) and Dan Walker (4 per cent).
Former Britain’s Got Talent judge Morgan joined Good Morning Britain as a permanent host in 2015 but left the show this week “following discussions with ITV”.
Good Morning Britain’s Monday show was the subject of over 41,000 Ofcom complaints after Morgan said he didn’t “believe a word” Meghan Markle said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she revealed there was a time she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.
“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible,” Morgan added.
The ITV breakfast show addressed Morgan’s exit on Wednesday’s show, with co-host Susanna Reid describing her former co-host as an “outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster” and adding: “It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, contact Samaritans for free from any phone at any time of the day or night on 116 123 or visit https://www.samaritans.org/.