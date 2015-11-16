"I've developed a technique where if I have to mutter to myself, I put my earphones in, and people think you're talking into the phone," he says in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.

Robinson first blogged about his illness for the BBC in March following an operation to remove a tumour in his lung, but continued to receive chemotherapy treatment through the summer of 2015.

However, nerve damage following the operation has affected the 52-year-old's voice, and he says it is unlikely to fully recover. He sees a speech therapist, and spends 15 minutes inhaling steam beneath a towel twice a day.

However, the new Today presenter says his voice therapy and the cancer will not affect his new position.

"The medical problem was cancer, and the good news is the surgery cleared that up," says Robinson. "As far as anyone can say it's not a problem – you still have to have the checks – it's not a problem, which is tremendous."

