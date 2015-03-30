Nick Robinson returns to work after successful cancer operation
The BBC's political editor starts with "a little light blogging" as the 2015 election campaign begins
The BBC's political editor Nick Robinson has returned to work on the eve of the election campaign following a lung operation.
Robinson, who revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer, said in a blog post that the operation had been "a complete success" and that he was now undergoing chemotherapy.
He said he would be returning to 'normal service' "as soon as possible," but marked the beginning of the 2015 election campaign proper with "a little light blogging."
"The operation to remove a carcinoid tumour from my lung was a complete success," he wrote. "I am now beginning a course of chemotherapy to try to stop the cancer even daring to think of returning. I'm also working to restore the strength of my voice after the op.
"Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who have been, and are, looking after me – particularly at the Royal Brompton and Royal Free hospitals," he added. "Heartfelt thanks too to the many people who have been in touch with their good wishes."
More like this
The BBC said in February that Robinson was aiming to be back in time to cover the election in May.