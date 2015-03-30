He said he would be returning to 'normal service' "as soon as possible," but marked the beginning of the 2015 election campaign proper with "a little light blogging."

"The operation to remove a carcinoid tumour from my lung was a complete success," he wrote. "I am now beginning a course of chemotherapy to try to stop the cancer even daring to think of returning. I'm also working to restore the strength of my voice after the op.

"Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who have been, and are, looking after me – particularly at the Royal Brompton and Royal Free hospitals," he added. "Heartfelt thanks too to the many people who have been in touch with their good wishes."

The BBC said in February that Robinson was aiming to be back in time to cover the election in May.