Panorama investigated the hate crimes in a documentary in 2000 and revealed that when police visited Copeland's home in Cove, near Farnborough, Hampshire, they were shocked at what they found – a cupboard full of explosives.

Taken by surprise they arrested him and hastily sealed the room in which he lived alone and which was a shrine to his extreme beliefs. Copeland confessed everything and explained why he embarked on his terror campaign.

In the horrifying confession, Copeland revealed that when he visited Brixton with the bomb he'd never been there before and was surprised at how multi-cultural it was.

He told police: "I always thought Brixton was... I mean I'd stand out like a sore thumb. I didn't. It's quite multi-cultural now. That surprised me. I thought about it and then I thought... well... I'm here now. I'd say one in ten people could have been white. But I didn't care about hurting them anyway. If they want to live there, it's up to them."

The Nailbomber will not only investigate the bombings, but will shine a light on how London communities bonded together to overcome hate.

The Nailbomber will be made by production company Expectation, who most recently produced the David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence.

Netflix will premiere the film in 2021 and it adds to the growing slate of true crime documentaries produced by British companies, including Raw TV’s Don’t F**k With Cats and Pulse Films’ The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann.

