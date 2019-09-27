Speaking on the show on 17th July, Munchetty said in a conversation with co-host Dan Walker: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism.

"Now I'm not accusing anyone of anything here, but you know what certain phrases mean. I can imagine lots of people in this country will be feeling absolutely furious that a man in that position feels it's okay to skirt the lines with using language like that.”

The BBC's Executive Complaints Unit upheld the complaint saying that although "it was entirely legitimate for Ms Munchetty, when pressed by Mr Walker for a personal response, to reply in terms which reflected her own experience of racism[...] she went on to comment critically on the possible motive for, and potential consequences of, the President’s words. Judgements of that kind are for the audience to make, and the exchange fell short of due impartiality in that respect."

However, a source told RadioTimes.com that Munchetty would not be facing any further action over the comments.

Now, the signatories of the letter are asking that BBC management "issue their support for journalists and acknowledge there can be no expectation of 'impartiality' over expressions and experiences of racism". The letter adds that broadcasting regulatory bodies such as the BBC's Editorial Complaints Unit and Ofcom should "address their own levels of diversity and increase transparency as to how they reach their decisions".

"We, the undersigned group of black people who work in the media and broadcasting in the UK, strongly condemn this finding and assert that it amounts to both a misunderstanding of the BBC’s editorial guidelines, and a form of racially discriminatory treatment towards BAME people who work on programming," it reads.

Read the letter in full here, and see the full list of signatories below.

Afua Hirsch

Lenny Henry

Adrian Lester

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Gina Yashere

Hugh Woozencroft

Gillian Joseph

Michelle Matherson

Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff

Elaine Dunkley

Amal Ahmed

Charlene White

Lina-Sirine Zitout

Marverine Cole

Tsedenia Skitch

Jayson Mansaray

Rabiya Limbada

Aaron Roach Bridgeman

Holly Henry-Long, Diana Evans

Anjana Ahuja

Katrina Marshall Beharry

Yemi Bamiro

Claire Clottey

Ayshah Tull

Shaista Aziz

Patrick Younge

Jamal Osman

Catherine Baksi

Liliane Landor

Bethel Tesfaye

Girish Juneja

Daniel Henry

Eno Adeogun

Dope Black Dads

Marvyn Harrison

Warren Nettleford

Nels Abbey

Henry Bonsu

Nisha Lahiri

Jordan Jarrett Bryan

Rowena Twesigye

Alex Murray

Asif Kapadia

Claudia-Liza Armah

Antoine Allen

Symeon Brown

Lynda Smith

Ayo Akinwolere

Reya El-Salahi

Warren Haughton

Anne Alexander

Ria Chatterjee

Natalie Morris