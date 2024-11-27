Announcing the news, she said that her time at the BBC has "involved many memorable moments going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4".

She added: "I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me, and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best."

In a separate statement announcing her role at Bloomberg, she said she was "delighted" to be fronting the new interview series.

"Ours is an ever more complex world, but the desire for thoughtful conversations crosses all borders," she said. "I look forward to working with a new team at Bloomberg - the place which gave me my first job in journalism."

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's head of editorial media, David Merritt, called Husain "one of the UK's preeminent news broadcasters and journalists" and praised her "incisive but fair interview style".

He added: "Mishal started her career in television at Bloomberg, and we are delighted to welcome her back for an exciting new global chapter."

Husain first joined the BBC in1998 and has worked in a variety of roles in the quarter of a century since, including serving as a presenter on BBC World News.

She began working on the Today programme 11 years ago, and has also hosted The Today Debate, as well as the recent BBC UK general election debates.

"Mishal is not only a formidable journalist and first-rate presenter, she is an extremely generous and thoughtful colleague," said the editor of Today, Owenna Griffiths.

"It has been my great privilege to work alongside her and, along with the Today team, I'll miss her enormously, but wish her all the very best in her new venture."

