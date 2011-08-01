In an interview with Danish newspaper Politiken, von Trier said, "I feel terribly bad thinking that Dogville, which is in my eyes one of my most successful films, could have been a kind of script for him… It is horrific.”

But the director said that if Breivik had taken inspiration from the movie, he had misunderstood it.

“My intention with Dogville was totally opposite, namely to examine whether we can accept a protagonist who takes revenge on an entire town. And here I completely distance myself from the revenge. It’s a way of making the protagonist and our feelings more nuanced and perhaps even exposing them, so that it isn’t just black and white.

More like this

“And so you could ask if I am sorry that I made the film. And yes, if it means that it had this effect, then I am sorry I have made it.”

Advertisement

Von Trier was last in the headlines back in May after being banned from the Cannes Film Festival following what appears to have been an ill-judged joke about Hitler.