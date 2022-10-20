Following the interview with Baker yesterday and during an off-air moment, Guru-Murthy was heard on a livestream saying: "What a c**t."

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been suspended from Channel 4 News after he was heard on a livestream using an expletive to describe Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker.

Channel 4 said in a statement today: "Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously.

"Following an off-air incident, Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week."

The broadcaster has noted that, due to a pre-existing week of leave which had been scheduled, Guru-Murthy will now not return to Channel 4 News until 4th November 2022.

Last night Guru-Murthy said in a tweet regarding the incident: "After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

"While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry."

Guru-Murthy has been with Channel 4 News since 1998 and is currently the programme's lead presenter. Meanwhile, Baker assumed his role as Minister of State for Northern Ireland this year, after being appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss. He has been a Conservative MP since 2010.

Channel 4 became part of a major political debate earlier this year, as its future funding was put to question. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed plans for the broadcaster to be privatised, a decision which sparked a fierce debate in both the political world and the world of entertainment.

New Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said in September that she was "re-examining" the rationale behind the sale of the broadcaster, in order to "to make sure we still agree with the decision".

