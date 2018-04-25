"This year I do feel the spirit of the suffragettes is with us and we're speaking out about women being treated badly around the world," the actress told Good Housekeeping magazine.

"That said, I am terrified that all men are seen as bad.

"We mustn't deride all men, as only the few are bad and we need to remember that, too... I love and respect men. I am married to one, I work with some wonderful men and I have a son."

Earlier this year Lumley, 71, hosted the Bafta Film Awards at the moment when the Time's Up and #MeToo movements were growing.

"Even though they [the stars] were dressed in black, they looked wonderful," she told the magazine.

"It felt right to wear black at the time in support of MeToo. Anything that empowers women is to be supported."

Before hosting the Baftas, Lumley told RadioTimes.com that she wouldn't be addressing the Harvey Weinstein revelations and the Time's Up movement.

“I’m really just literally the host,” she said. “It’s a good word, the host: it means make sure everybody is happy.

"I won’t be making a big statement, but maybe somebody who’s a recipient, or whose giving [out an award] maybe they will and that’s lovely. People can say what they like. People can do a highland fling if they want to."