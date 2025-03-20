Over the course of her career, Coburn has gone on to become one of BBC Politics' most senior presenters, having covered major domestic and international political events for the likes of the Today programme, the Six and Ten bulletins and the BBC News Channel.

In 2011, Coburn presented BBC Two's Daily Politics with Andrew Neil before she took on the role of lead presenter on Politics Live, when it replaced the BBC Two programme.

Speaking of her decision, Jo Coburn said: "What a privilege to have been in the hot seat of the Daily Politics and then Politics Live covering the tumultuous events of the last decade or so.

"It's time to move on and hand over to someone else but I've loved it all, especially the people I've worked with and the hundreds of guests who’ve kept me company in the studio every day."

Jo Coburn. Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

Coburn will be leaving the BBC at the end of May, with a new presenter to be announced in due course.

Hilary O’Neill, executive editor of politics at the BBC, said: "Jo has shaped Politics Live into the programme it is today where viewers tune in knowing they’ll be expertly guided through the biggest political stories, whilst making them accessible and entertaining.

"Jo is a forensic interviewer and engaging presenter who draws on her deep knowledge of politics to challenge ministers on the issues that matter most to the public. She will be greatly missed by both the audience and her colleagues."

Director of News Content at the BBC, Richard Burgess, also commented: "I want to thank Jo for her immense contribution to our coverage, and on a career where she has been at the heart of political journalism for almost 30 years.

"Millions of viewers have benefited from Jo’s incisive interviewing and her ability to host intelligent discussion and debate from across the political spectrum. We wish her all the best for the future."

Politics Live airs on BBC Two and iPlayer.

