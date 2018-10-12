How to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding
The Beckhams, the Clooneys and Ellie Goulding are all rumoured guests — as well, of course, as the Royal Family
Bring out the bunting, dust off the china — it's another royal wedding.
Although there won't be nearly as much media coverage for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding as there was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's back in May, you can still expect updates on the starry guest list, the ceremony and the dress.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Princess Eugenie's wedding.
- How similar do the new stars of The Crown look to the real-life royals?
- When is the Crown season 3 on Netflix? Who is in the cast, and what is going to happen?
What time is Princess Eugenie's wedding, and where will it take place?
The wedding will take place on the morning of Friday 12th October in the chapel at Windsor Castle — the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot.
How can I watch the wedding?
The service will be broadcast as part of a special royal wedding edition of This Morning on ITV. The programme will begin at the earlier time of 9.25am, and the service broadcast from 11am.
More like this
Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford will both be at Windsor Castle to present the coverage and point out the celebrity guests.
The Royal Wedding: a Family Celebration will also air at 8pm on ITV with the morning's highlights, while clips will also be shown during BBC News.