Meghan Markle reveals her “something blue” in clip from new ITV documentary Queen of the World

The Duchess of Sussex had a memento of the couple's first date hidden inside her wedding dress

Meghan Markle has revealed she hid a memento of her first date with Prince Harry inside her wedding gown as her ‘something blue’.

In a clip from ITV’s upcoming documentary Queen of the World, the Duchess of Sussex said that she had a piece of the blue dress she wore on the date “stitched inside” her bridal gown.

Reunited with the dress ahead of the outfit going on exhibit in October, during the clip Markle asks a Buckingham Palace conservator if they’ve spotted the memento.

“Somewhere in here there is a piece of, did you see? There’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside? It’s my something blue,” she said.

“It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date,” Markle added, grinning, before the conservator responded: “Oh, that’s about the most romantic thing I’ve heard.”

The documentary was filmed for over a year, and focuses on the Queen and Royal Family’s relationship with the Commonwealth, featuring behind-the-scenes moments.

Queen of the World broadcasts Tuesday 25 September at 9.15pm on ITV