When do the results actually start coming through?

All American states go to the polls across six different time zones on election day, and different states close their polls at different times, meaning there are certain points when it's best to catch the results that could indicate a winner...

*all timings are based on UK time, which is 5 hours ahead of the US

00:30 – At half past midnight we'll get our first inkling about who's ahead. Eleven states will have closed their polls and US TV networks will begin to call the results, based on exit polls.

01:00 – Many more states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, will close their polls. If Trump fails to win either of those, he is losing the election.

03:00 – If it’s still close, watch out for Nevada’s result. Also Utah, which Republicans normally win but where Trump has struggled with socially conservative Mormon voters, so an independent candidate might win.

04:00 – By now, the major networks should be calling the election. In 2008 and 2012, the winners were declared during this hour.

06:00 – Alaska is the last of the states to close its polls, and as long as there are no complications, there will be a clear winner.

Where can I watch the election coverage?

BBC1 – Election Night in America – 11:15pm

Until 6am, Andrew Neil and Katty Kay will present live coverage from a studio overlooking Times Square, New York, of the race to the White House. They will be joined by Democratic and Republican election analysts to discuss the results as they come in.

Emily Maitlis will also be keeping track of the races in key states and Jeremy Vine will be analysing the exit polls. A team of BBC correspondents will also be based at the key swing states.

ITV – Trump v Clinton: The Result – 10:40pm

Tom Bradby will present live from Washington, DC, until 5am, while Julie Etchingham will be in New York speaking to the big names in American politics and society. ITV News will also be live in Ohio, Florida and Nevada to hear from the communities this election has divided, and there will be expert analysis from a team of pollsters and Washington Correspondent Robert Moore, to make sense of the results as they happen.

Sky News – Clinton v Trump: America Decides – 10pm

Jeremy Thompson will anchor from the studio in Times Square, read our interview with him here. Adam Boulton will be in Washington DC and Kay Burley will be travelling around New York City speaking to voters, campaigners and officials.

There will also be teams live in all the swing states that matter: Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona. There the teams will talk to the voters who will decide the outcome.

Radio 4 – America Decides – 10pm

All through the night, as the latest news arrives from America, analysts will scrutinise each step of the voting process.

The best of the post-result analysis on Wednesday

There will be rolling coverage on the BBC News channel, as well as BBC1 Breakfast and ITV’s Good Morning Britain, both from 6am.

Later in the morning, Clive Myrie will be Live from Washington on BBC2 at 9am.

At 7:30pm, Who’s Won the White House? will be a closer look on BBC1 at the results and an analysis of the implications for the rest of the world.

For something a little lighter, head over to Channel 4 at 10pm for The Last Leg: US Election Special where Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker have