Hillary Clinton is set to appear in the upcoming fifth season of US drama Madam Secretary – which airs in the UK on Sky Witness – alongside fellow former US Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright.

The episode was filmed on 11 July, and it sees Téa Leoni's Elizabeth McCord – who serves as Secretary of State in the series – seeking advice from her predecessors on how to handle a delicate situation. It is due to air in the US in October, though no official date has been confirmed for transmission in the UK.