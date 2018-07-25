Hillary Clinton is set to appear in the upcoming fifth season of US drama Madam Secretary – which airs in the UK on Sky Witness – alongside fellow former US Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright.

The episode was filmed on 11 July, and it sees Téa Leoni's Elizabeth McCord – who serves as Secretary of State in the series – seeking advice from her predecessors on how to handle a delicate situation. It is due to air in the US in October, though no official date has been confirmed for transmission in the UK.

Check out a picture of the Secretary of State supergroup below.

The former US presidential candidate has kept a relatively low profile – apart from several sick burns on Twitter – since losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump. She has previously guested in New York-based comedy Broad City. Watch a clip of her appearance below.

