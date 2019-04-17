Robin Boardman appeared on the programme to discuss the protests organised by Extinction Rebellion in London this week.

The group, which have been blocking roads and bridges in the capital, have since confirmed they may be “non-violently disrupting services on the London Underground” in order to highlight the urgency of climate change.

Speaking to Boulton, Boardman explained, “We are failing as a species. We are failing people. I care so deeply about the people in this world, and all the life on it. And I will not see it die.”

But Boulton seemed less than impressed with Boardman’s reasoning, labelling himself and the protestors “self-indulgent.”

“It’s half-term week and Parliament isn’t even here, you’ve come here and you’ve caused disruption in Westminster,” he said. “You’re not even getting your message across.

"You’re a load of incompetent, middle class, self-indulgent people who want to tell us how to live our life. That’s what you are, isn’t it?”

Boardman responded, “Millions of people are going to starve, starting with those in Africa.

“We’re starting to see the effects it’s having right now. We’re going to have another hot summer. We’re seeing the effects right here in the UK. People are not going to be able to put food on their plates and I won’t stand for that.

"I won’t stand for people who won’t stand up for what it means to live on this planet. And I won’t stand for anything else.”

With that, he stood, and walked off set.

Some viewers were unimpressed with Boulton's "patronising, unprofessional, arrogant and downright personal abuse".

But the Sky News man defended his line of questioning.

It's not the first time this week that Sky News anchors have come under fire for their interviewing style.

Host Jayne Secker was labelled “patronising” after she clashed with a guest over renting during the housing crisis, but later apologised for what she called "a mistake at work".