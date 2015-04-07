Asked whether the Corporation needs to spend less on management and more on programme-making, however, Miliband says: “There needs to be a balance. And the BBC needs to take seriously the issue of management salaries: all organisations should. But I think [BBCDirector-general] Tony Hall is taking it seriously. Obviously, people have their frustrations about the BBC, but that doesn’t take away from its importance.”

Like US president Barack Obama, the Labour leader also reveals he's a fan of Homeland but not of political programmes – especially the news.

“I tend not to watch the news, actually. That will sound a little strange. Look, I tend not to spend much time watching myself on TV. Obviously, I do watch the news. But I tend not to shout at the screen."

