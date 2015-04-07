Game of Thrones, Ed Miliband, and Tamara Rojo in this week's Radio Times
Libby Purves, Christine Bleakley, Matilda Ramsay, and new BBC3 drama Tatau also feature in this week's edition
Easter may be over, but there's still plenty to get excited about with another edition of the Radio Times on newsstands, packed with interviews, articles and reviews. Here's what's waiting for you in this week's magazine...
- Why serious history buffs love fantasy smash Game of Thrones – plus interviews with Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)
- Ed Miliband talks about his TV habits, the role of political satire, and life on the election trail
- Sports commentators Peter Alliss, Simon Holt, and Jonathan Legard warm us up for a great weekend of sport that includes the Grand National, the Boat Race and the Masters
- Documentary of the week Raining in My Heart looks at a four year old's fight against cancer
- Prima ballerina Tamara Rojo is looking for new talent in BBC's Young Dancer of the Year
- BBC3's budget is being slashed – so why was its latest drama Tatau filmed halfway across the world in the Pacific?
- Libby Purves questions what lures Hollywood stars to the West End
- Gordon Ramsay's teenage daughter Matilda on following in her dad's footsteps
- Andrew Collins reveals your top ten favourite movie monsters of all time
- Alison Graham on her love/hate relationship towards TV clichés
- Radio 3 presenter Michael Berkeley reveals his private passions
And much, much more...
The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale from Tuesday 7th April, in shops and from newsstand for iPad or iPhone