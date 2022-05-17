Recruitment for Dan Walker's BBC Breakfast replacement "still ongoing"
The broadcaster hosted his final show on BBC Breakfast this morning.
The BBC has confirmed that its Breakfast show is still looking for Dan Walker's replacement following the broadcaster's final episode this morning (17th May).
Walker announced in April that he would be leaving BBC Breakfast after six years, with the journalist set to move to Channel 5.
When asked about the show's plans to replace Dan Walker, a spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "Recruitment is still ongoing."
The presenter, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, joined BBC Breakfast in 2016 as Bill Turnbull's replacement, co-hosting alongside Louise Minchin, who also left the show earlier this year.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
He'll be taking on a new role as the lead anchor of Channel 5 News, hosting the programme every day from 5pm.
Ahead of his final show today, Walker revealed on Twitter that he'd only had three hours of sleep but was still looking forward to hosting alongside Sally Nugent for the last time.
Louise Minchin stopped by the studio for Walker's last BBC Breakfast episode, sitting on the sofa alongside him and Nugent while he spoke about the "incredible memories" he had from working on the programme.
"It's been a real privilege to present this programme which we all know means an awful lot to so many people who watch," he said.
"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I and all of us, we never take that for granted."
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1