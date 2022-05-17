Walker announced in April that he would be leaving BBC Breakfast after six years, with the journalist set to move to Channel 5.

The BBC has confirmed that its Breakfast show is still looking for Dan Walker's replacement following the broadcaster's final episode this morning (17th May).

When asked about the show's plans to replace Dan Walker, a spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "Recruitment is still ongoing."

The presenter, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, joined BBC Breakfast in 2016 as Bill Turnbull's replacement, co-hosting alongside Louise Minchin, who also left the show earlier this year.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He'll be taking on a new role as the lead anchor of Channel 5 News, hosting the programme every day from 5pm.

Ahead of his final show today, Walker revealed on Twitter that he'd only had three hours of sleep but was still looking forward to hosting alongside Sally Nugent for the last time.

Louise Minchin stopped by the studio for Walker's last BBC Breakfast episode, sitting on the sofa alongside him and Nugent while he spoke about the "incredible memories" he had from working on the programme.

"It's been a real privilege to present this programme which we all know means an awful lot to so many people who watch," he said.

Advertisement

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I and all of us, we never take that for granted."