In recent weeks, the BBC has been under intense scrutiny regarding gender pay inequality, an issue which first made the headlines last summer when the salaries of the BBC’s top stars were published, exposing major discrepancies in what the Corporation was paying its male and female staff.

A group of the BBC's leading male presenters – including John Humphrys and Huw Edwards – have agreed to take pay cuts, and a report by PwC which found “no evidence of systemic gender discrimination” at the Corporation has sparked outrage.

Harrison is one of those who has rebuked the findings. “The report that the BBC commissioned from PwC, we believe, wasn’t necessarily entirely independent and that’s an incredibly important part of the process.”

The presenter is part of the BBC Women lobby group who have called for an apology and back pay.

“I hope that it becomes an exemplary time in the organisation’s history and that we create a model that could work for other industries,” she added.

“It’s a time of change.”