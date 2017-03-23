But during the broadcast Izzadeen's brother called in to Channel 4 News to clarify that he was behind bars for an unrelated matter. Andrew Neil also reported that Izzadeen's solicitor said he was currently in prison.

Channel 4 said in a statement: "On tonight's Channel 4 News, senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel quoted a source as saying that the name of the Westminster attacker was believed to be Abu Izzadeen, formerly known as Trevor Brooks.

"During the course of the programme, conflicting information came to light. Channel 4 News is currently looking into this."

The programme's editor, Ben de Pear also tweeted, stating that "trusted correspondent" Israel has "rarely been wrong; tonight he was".

An Ofcom spokesman said the watchdog had received a complaint about the incident and would assess the complaint before deciding whether or not to investigate.