"I'm in self-isolation as a result of having been to Iran for the last four/five days," Snow explained during a video call on Channel 4 News.

"I'm not really supposed to congregate with any crowds or go anywhere where there may be people, so that means I'm sitting at home. For two weeks.

"To be honest, the absolute enormity of the prospect of 14 days hasn't really hit me.

"I must admit I'm not very good with my own company, I'm a very gregarious character, that's why I like working at Channel 4 News, it's a big, happy... mostly happy team. It will be very, very strange."

Snow added that neither himself or his filming crew ­– who are also in self-isolation, following Department for Health guidelines – are showing symptoms of the virus. "I woke up this morning feeling rather tired, but that was from the trip,” he said.

"But we weren't actually anywhere near where the main virus outbreak has occurred."

Snow's isolation comes after news that filming of Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy has halted due to coronavirus fears. Although filming had been due to take place in Venice over the next few weeks, studio Paramount has halted production following reports that over 200 people in the country had contracted the virus.

Channel 4 News airs at 7pm on weekdays