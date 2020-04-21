"We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?," he said.

The video then cuts to Pitt, who sticks his head out of his own window and seems to appraise the sky, before stating, "Looks uh.. pretty good, yeah."

The series has so far featured a wide range of celebrity guests, including Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt (Krasinski's wife) and The Office co-star Steve Carell.

One of the episodes even featured the entire original Broadway cast of Hamilton to surprise a huge fan of the musical who couldn't attend the Broadway show due to the pandemic.

Robert De Niro also previously cameoed as a weatherman, and it seems Pitt took some forecasting tips from The Irishman star, who also thought the weather looked "pretty good" during his segment.

