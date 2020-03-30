These two The US Office stars reunited for some good news

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any piece of good news is particularly welcome—and fans of The US Office are in luck.

Advertisement

John Krasinski, who played Jim on the beloved sitcom, has launched a new YouTube show titled Some Good News, which got to a great start when he was joined by none other than Michael Scott himself, Steve Carell.

The new show is dedicated to sharing feel-good stories amid the current health crisis and is presented in the form of a nightly newscast.

Speaking at the start of the episode, Krasinski said, “For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?

“Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver.

“After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’

“So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

Throughout the show, Krasinski highlighted many pieces of positive news from recent days, including stories of public cheers for health workers and an interview with a 15-year-old who has just finished her final chemotherapy treatment.

And there was an extra treat in store for viewers in the shape of Carrel’s appearance, with the comedian and actor joining Krasinski via video link to discuss their time working on The Office—with the show celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Advertisement

It is not clear yet when we might expect to see a second episode, but the video finishes with a message saying, “We might just do this again.”