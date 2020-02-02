Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Brad Pitt wins at the BAFTA Film Awards but has to skip the ceremony

Brad Pitt wins at the BAFTA Film Awards but has to skip the ceremony

Margot Robbie accepted Pitt's trophy, with the star unable to attend

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in ONCE UPON TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.

Brad Pitt emerged triumphant at tonight’s BAFTA Film Awards but it fell to his co-star Margot Robbie to collect his award for best Supporting Actor.

Advertisement

Pitt won the gong for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Robbie, who played Sharon Tate in the film, stepped in to pick up the trophy and read Pitt’s speech, explaining that the actor was unable to attend the ceremony due to a “family matter”.

Margot Robbie BTS in Columbia Pictures' "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Opening with a cracking Brexit gag – “Hey Britain, heard you just became single – welcome to the club” – Pitt’s speech continued with the star suggesting he was going to name his award “Harry”, because he was looking forward to “really excited about bringing [it] back to the States.”

Pitt beat The Irishman‘s Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, plus Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood) to win in his category.

Robbie was twice-nominated at the BAFTA, for turns in Once Upon… and Bombshell, but lost out to Marriage Story’s Laura Dern in the Supporting Actress category.

Advertisement

Tarantino’s script for Once Upon.. was also up for best Original Screenplay, but that accolade went to Han Jin Won and Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite.

Tags

All about British Academy Film Awards

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing

BAFTA film awards: Full list of winners

Who votes for the Oscars, Getty

Who will win? Joker scores 11 nominations, closely followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Benedict Cumberbatch in 1917

The real factors that predict the Oscars 2020 Best Picture winner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Song Kang Ho, So-dam Park, Jeong-eun Lee, Sun-kyun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, and director Bong Joon-ho, winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Parasite" pose in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

Parasite wins big at Screen Actors Guild Awards