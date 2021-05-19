Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid to reunite on Good Morning Britain

Good Morning Britain will reunite Susanna Reid with her former BBC Breakfast co-host, Bill Turnbull.

The pair will be presenting ITV’s breakfast show from Monday 24th May to Wednesday 26th May. Turnbull had previously appeared on GMB as a guest to discuss shielding during the pandemic following his incurable prostate cancer diagnosis back in 2017.

Speaking of the news, Turnbull said: “I am very pleased to be back presenting on GMB, especially as I get to be reunited with my old pal Susanna.”

Reid added: “I am delighted Bill is back in the presenter chair at the GMB desk. He has been a beloved favourite of breakfast television viewers for years and a good friend of mine.”

Neil Thompson, editor of Good Morning Britain said: “I’m thrilled that Bill is rejoining us behind the GMB desk. It’s not just his brilliant and enduring onscreen partnership with Susanna that makes its mark, it’s his relationship with the audience in general, one based on authenticity, authority, warmth, humour and trust.”

Turnbull is the latest in a series of presenters to fill in for Piers Morgan following his Good Morning Britain exit. Adil Ray took his place by Susanna Reid’s side in April, with Ben Shephard, Alastair Campbell and Jeffrey Archer also filling in occasionally.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV and on ITV Hub.