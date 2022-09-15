BBC's Thursday TV schedule changes confirmed

The broadcaster has shifted its scheduled programming daily since the Queen's death was announced last week to accommodate for special coverage.

Further changes have been confirmed for the BBC's TV schedule today (Thursday 15th September) as coverage of the lead-up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral continues.

Today's schedule will see The Repair Shop air on BBC One at 8pm, after EastEnders at 7:30pm. The channel will also feature the return of Celebrity MasterChef with not one but two episodes following last week's cancellation.

The BBC has confirmed Mary Berry will appear in the first semi-finals episode, which will air at 8:30pm, with the celebrities asked to cook a dish dedicated to Her Majesty the Queen. The second episode will air straight after the first and decide which of the contestants make it to Finals Week, with the semi-finalists asked to cook their most impressive comfort food dishes.

Another addition to the schedule includes Lone Scherfig's World War II film Their Finest, starring Gemma Arterton and Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin, at 11:10pm.

Queen Elizabeth II. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

BBC Two will also be changing its schedule today with a slew of its programmes dropped, including Eggheads, Villages by the Sea – Gorey, Stuck, and Sensationalists: The Bad Girls and Boys of British Art.

There have also been a few additions made to BBC Two's schedule, such as Cricket: Women's T20 Highlights at 11:15pm, and Days That Shook the BBC with David Dimbleby 30 minutes later.

Schedule changes are expected to take place tomorrow and throughout the weekend in the lead up to the Queen's funeral on Monday 19th September.

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey and be televised. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8th September aged 96 following a 70-year reign, making her the longest-reigning monarch in UK history.

