BBC schedule includes The One Show Queen special and delayed EastEnders

Tonight, BBC One will broadcast The Eve of the Procession Lying-In-State at 6:45pm, followed by a One Show special titled Our Queen Remembered at 9pm.

The BBC has announced further schedule changes to its programming today (Tuesday 13th September) following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Alex Jones and Gethin Jones will host the special, which will feature stories from viewers and guests Angela Rippon and Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who co-wrote the Paddington Bear Jubilee sketch.

In order to make room for the new programming, EastEnders has been moved from its usual time slot of 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Earlier on in the day, the live broadcast of King Charles III's visit to Northern Ireland will be shown from 11:15am until 4pm, followed by the News. At 4:30pm, BBC One will follow the journey of the Queen’s coffin as it leaves St Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh and makes its way to London.

Yesterday, the soap paid tribute to the monarch during its episode, with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Wright) all sharing memories of the royal during a chat at the Old Vic.

EastEnders pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (BBC)

"We've all lost our nan. She dedicated her entire life to serving us," Linda said.

They also remembered the now King Charles III's visit to Walford alongside Queen Consort Camilla to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

More schedule changes are expected in the lead-up to the Queen's funeral, which will take place on Monday 19th September in Westminster Abbey, where the Queen's coronation took place in 1953. Her funeral will mark the first in the Abbey since the 18th century.

The service will be televised, and is expected to begin at 11am.

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday 8th September after a 70-year reign, making her the longest ruling monarch in UK history. Tributes from across the world poured in following the sad news, including from the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, David Beckham and many more.

Read more:

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.