BBC pay 2020 - full list of salaries and highest-paid stars announced
The BBC revealed the list of salaries today (updated)
The BBC's latest salary list has been released, revealing the top-earning talent at the broadcasting corporation during the 2019-2020 period.
Former footballer Gary Lineker has taken the top spot on the list for the third year in a row, rising through the ranks with an assortment of football coverage including Match of the Day, as well as awards show Sports Personality of the Year.
The list covers salaries for programmes across television and radio produced by the BBC, but not those handled by its commercial arm BBC Studios, which is responsible for the likes of EastEnders and Top Gear.
The number of women in the top 10 is up to four, compared to three in 2019, with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball in at number two, with a salary listed as approximately £1.36m.
While Lineker has topped the BBC salary list this year, his ranking is about to change as the presenter will be taking a £400,000 pay cut after signing a new five-year deal with the broadcaster.
More like this
Graham Norton, Steve Wright and newsreader Huw Edwards are next on the list, followed by presenter Fiona Bruce on £450,000.
Radio personalities Vanessa Feltz and Lauren Laverne are also among the top 10 of the BBC's highest-paid stars.
Top 10 highest-paid BBC talent
- Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999
2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999
- Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999
2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999
- Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000
2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999
- Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999
2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999
- Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999
2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999
- Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999
2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999
- Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999
2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999
- Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999
2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999
- Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999
2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999
- Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999
2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999
Outside the top 10, the BBC top-paid talent includes Radio 2's Ken Bruce (11), Newsnight's Emily Maitlis (12), Strictly's Claudia Winkleman (13), The Andrew Marr Show's Andrew Marr (14), BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills (15), News at Six's George Alagiah (16), BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine (17) and BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell (18).
Radio 4's Today programme presenter Nick Robinson and the BBC's Political editor Laura Kuenssberg just manage to sneak into 20 highest paid broadcasters, with salaries ranging from £290,000 to £299,999.
They are closely followed by Daily BBC Wales' Jason Mohammad, Radio 2 presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox as well as Radio 4's Evan Davies.
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
The overall gender pay gap at the BBC has decreased from 6.7 per cent to 6.2 per cent.
Here's the full BBC salary list, from Ken Bruce onwards:
Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999
2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999
Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999
2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999
Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999
2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999
Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999
2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999
Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999
2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999
George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999
2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999
Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999
2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999
Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999
2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999
Nick Robinson - £295,000-£299,999
2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999
Laura Kuenssberg - £290,000-£294,999
2018/2019: £250,000-£254,999
Jason Mohammad - £285,000-£289,999
2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999
Jo Whiley - £280,000-£284,999
2018/2019: £270,000-£274,999
Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,000
2018/2019: £235,000-£239,999
Evan Davis - £275,000-£279,999
2018/2019: £275,000-£279,999
Sophie Raworth - 275,000-£279,999
2018/2019: £265,000-£269,999
Greg James - £275,000-£279,999
2018/2019: £225,000-£229,999
Mishal Husain - £265,000-£269,999
2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999
Emma Barnett - £260,000-£264,999
2018/2019: Not listed
Dan Walker - £260,000-£264,999
2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999
Martha Kearney - £255,000-£255,999
2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999
Tina Daheley - £255,000-£259,999
2018/2019: £185,000-£189,999
Sarah Montague - £250,000-£254,999
2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999
Justin Webb - £250,000-£254,999
2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999
Mark Chapman - £245,000-£249,999
2018/2019: £230,000 - £234,999
Nick Grimshaw - £240,000-£244,999
2018/2919: £310,000-£314,999
Jon Sopel - £235,000-£239,999
2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999
Jeremy Bowen: £220,000-£224,999
2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999
Trevor Nelson: £220,000-£224,999
2018/2019: £165,000-£169,999
Kirsty Wark - £215,000-£219,999
2018/19: Not listed
Victoria Derbyshire - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999
Clive Myrie - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £200,000-£204,999
Louise Minchin - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999
Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £195,000-£199,999
Katya Adler - £210,000 - £214,999
2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999
Amol Rajan - £205,000-£209,999
2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999
Fergal Keane - £205,000-£209,999
2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999
Sue Barker - £200,000-£204,999
2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999
Jermaine Jenas - £200,000-£204,999
2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999
£195,000-£199,999
- Naga Munchetty
- John McEnroe
£190,000-£194,999
- Charlie Stayt
- Simon Jack
£185,000-£189,999
- Mark Easton
- Gabby Logan
£180,000-£184,999
- Reeta Chakrabarti
£175,000-£179,999
- Rachel Burden
£170,000-£174,999
- Andrew Neil
- James Naughtie
- Annie Mac
- Nihal Arthanayake
- Jonathan Agnew
£165,000-£169,999
- Ben Brown
- John Pienaar
£160,000-£164,999
- Simon McCoy
- Orla Guerin
- Shaun Keaveny
£155,000-£159,999
- Carrie Gracie
- Faisal Islam
- Clara Amfo
- Adrian Chiles
- Clare Balding
£150,000-£154,999
- Carolyn Quinn
- Jane Hill
- Mary Anne Hobbs
- Joanna Gosling
- Steve Lamacq
Last year saw Lineker top the list of the broadcaster's highest-paid stars on £1.75m. The rest of the top five consisted of Chris Evans, Norton, Edwards and Wright.
There were just three women in the top 10 last year; Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman (£370,000), Ball (£370,000) and Feltz (£355,000).
If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.