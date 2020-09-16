The list covers salaries for programmes across television and radio produced by the BBC, but not those handled by its commercial arm BBC Studios, which is responsible for the likes of EastEnders and Top Gear.

The number of women in the top 10 is up to four, compared to three in 2019, with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball in at number two, with a salary listed as approximately £1.36m.

While Lineker has topped the BBC salary list this year, his ranking is about to change as the presenter will be taking a £400,000 pay cut after signing a new five-year deal with the broadcaster.

Graham Norton, Steve Wright and newsreader Huw Edwards are next on the list, followed by presenter Fiona Bruce on £450,000.

Radio personalities Vanessa Feltz and Lauren Laverne are also among the top 10 of the BBC's highest-paid stars.

Top 10 highest-paid BBC talent

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999

2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999 Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999 Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000

2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999 Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999

2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999 Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999

2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999 Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999 Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999 Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999

2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999 Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999 Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999

2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

Outside the top 10, the BBC top-paid talent includes Radio 2's Ken Bruce (11), Newsnight's Emily Maitlis (12), Strictly's Claudia Winkleman (13), The Andrew Marr Show's Andrew Marr (14), BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills (15), News at Six's George Alagiah (16), BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine (17) and BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell (18).

Radio 4's Today programme presenter Nick Robinson and the BBC's Political editor Laura Kuenssberg just manage to sneak into 20 highest paid broadcasters, with salaries ranging from £290,000 to £299,999.

They are closely followed by Daily BBC Wales' Jason Mohammad, Radio 2 presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox as well as Radio 4's Evan Davies.

The overall gender pay gap at the BBC has decreased from 6.7 per cent to 6.2 per cent.

Here's the full BBC salary list, from Ken Bruce onwards:

Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999

2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999

Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999

2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999

Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999

2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999

George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999

2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999

2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999

Nick Robinson - £295,000-£299,999

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £290,000-£294,999

2018/2019: £250,000-£254,999

Jason Mohammad - £285,000-£289,999

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

Jo Whiley - £280,000-£284,999

2018/2019: £270,000-£274,999

Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,000

2018/2019: £235,000-£239,999

Evan Davis - £275,000-£279,999

2018/2019: £275,000-£279,999

Sophie Raworth - 275,000-£279,999

2018/2019: £265,000-£269,999

Greg James - £275,000-£279,999

2018/2019: £225,000-£229,999

Mishal Husain - £265,000-£269,999

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

Emma Barnett - £260,000-£264,999

2018/2019: Not listed

Dan Walker - £260,000-£264,999

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Martha Kearney - £255,000-£255,999

2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999

Tina Daheley - £255,000-£259,999

2018/2019: £185,000-£189,999

Sarah Montague - £250,000-£254,999

2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999

Justin Webb - £250,000-£254,999

2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999

Mark Chapman - £245,000-£249,999

2018/2019: £230,000 - £234,999

Nick Grimshaw - £240,000-£244,999

2018/2919: £310,000-£314,999

Jon Sopel - £235,000-£239,999

2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999

Jeremy Bowen: £220,000-£224,999

2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999

Trevor Nelson: £220,000-£224,999

2018/2019: £165,000-£169,999

Kirsty Wark - £215,000-£219,999

2018/19: Not listed

Victoria Derbyshire - £215,000-£219,999

2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999

Clive Myrie - £215,000-£219,999

2018/2019: £200,000-£204,999

Louise Minchin - £215,000-£219,999

2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999

Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999

2018/2019: £195,000-£199,999

Katya Adler - £210,000 - £214,999

2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999

Amol Rajan - £205,000-£209,999

2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999

Fergal Keane - £205,000-£209,999

2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999

Sue Barker - £200,000-£204,999

2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999

Jermaine Jenas - £200,000-£204,999

2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999

£195,000-£199,999

Naga Munchetty

John McEnroe

£190,000-£194,999

Charlie Stayt

Simon Jack

£185,000-£189,999

Mark Easton

Gabby Logan

£180,000-£184,999

Reeta Chakrabarti

£175,000-£179,999

Rachel Burden

£170,000-£174,999

Andrew Neil

James Naughtie

Annie Mac

Nihal Arthanayake

Jonathan Agnew

£165,000-£169,999

Ben Brown

John Pienaar

£160,000-£164,999

Simon McCoy

Orla Guerin

Shaun Keaveny

£155,000-£159,999

Carrie Gracie

Faisal Islam

Clara Amfo

Adrian Chiles

Clare Balding

£150,000-£154,999

Carolyn Quinn

Jane Hill

Mary Anne Hobbs

Joanna Gosling

Steve Lamacq

Last year saw Lineker top the list of the broadcaster's highest-paid stars on £1.75m. The rest of the top five consisted of Chris Evans, Norton, Edwards and Wright.

There were just three women in the top 10 last year; Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman (£370,000), Ball (£370,000) and Feltz (£355,000).

