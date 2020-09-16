The BBC's latest salary list has been released, revealing the top-earning talent at the broadcasting corporation during the 2019-2020 period.

Former footballer Gary Lineker has taken the top spot on the list for the third year in a row, rising through the ranks with an assortment of football coverage including Match of the Day, as well as awards show Sports Personality of the Year.

The list covers salaries for programmes across television and radio produced by the BBC, but not those handled by its commercial arm BBC Studios, which is responsible for the likes of EastEnders and Top Gear.

The number of women in the top 10 is up to four, compared to three in 2019, with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball in at number two, with a salary listed as approximately £1.36m.

While Lineker has topped the BBC salary list this year, his ranking is about to change as the presenter will be taking a £400,000 pay cut after signing a new five-year deal with the broadcaster.

Graham Norton, Steve Wright and newsreader Huw Edwards are next on the list, followed by presenter Fiona Bruce on £450,000.

Radio personalities Vanessa Feltz and Lauren Laverne are also among the top 10 of the BBC's highest-paid stars.

Top 10 highest-paid BBC talent

  1. Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999
    2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999
  2. Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999
    2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999
  3. Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000
    2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999
  4. Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999
    2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999
  5. Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999
    2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999
  6. Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999
    2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999
  7. Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999
    2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999
  8. Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999
    2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999
  9. Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999
    2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999
  10. Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999
    2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

Outside the top 10, the BBC top-paid talent includes Radio 2's Ken Bruce (11), Newsnight's Emily Maitlis (12), Strictly's Claudia Winkleman (13), The Andrew Marr Show's Andrew Marr (14), BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills (15), News at Six's George Alagiah (16), BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine (17) and BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell (18).

Radio 4's Today programme presenter Nick Robinson and the BBC's Political editor Laura Kuenssberg just manage to sneak into 20 highest paid broadcasters, with salaries ranging from £290,000 to £299,999.

They are closely followed by Daily BBC Wales' Jason Mohammad, Radio 2 presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox as well as Radio 4's Evan Davies.

The overall gender pay gap at the BBC has decreased from 6.7 per cent to 6.2 per cent.

Here's the full BBC salary list, from Ken Bruce onwards:

Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999
2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999
2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999

Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999
2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999
2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999

Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999
2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999

George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999
2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999
2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999
2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999

Nick Robinson - £295,000-£299,999
2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £290,000-£294,999
2018/2019: £250,000-£254,999

Jason Mohammad - £285,000-£289,999
2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

Jo Whiley - £280,000-£284,999
2018/2019: £270,000-£274,999

Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,000
2018/2019: £235,000-£239,999

Evan Davis - £275,000-£279,999
2018/2019: £275,000-£279,999

Sophie Raworth - 275,000-£279,999
2018/2019: £265,000-£269,999

Greg James - £275,000-£279,999
2018/2019: £225,000-£229,999

Mishal Husain - £265,000-£269,999
2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

Emma Barnett - £260,000-£264,999
2018/2019: Not listed

Dan Walker - £260,000-£264,999
2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Martha Kearney - £255,000-£255,999
2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999

Tina Daheley - £255,000-£259,999
2018/2019: £185,000-£189,999

Sarah Montague - £250,000-£254,999
2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999

Justin Webb - £250,000-£254,999
2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999

Mark Chapman - £245,000-£249,999
2018/2019: £230,000 - £234,999

Nick Grimshaw - £240,000-£244,999
2018/2919: £310,000-£314,999

Jon Sopel - £235,000-£239,999
2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999

Jeremy Bowen: £220,000-£224,999
2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999

Trevor Nelson: £220,000-£224,999
2018/2019: £165,000-£169,999

Kirsty Wark - £215,000-£219,999
2018/19: Not listed

Victoria Derbyshire - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999

Clive Myrie - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £200,000-£204,999

Louise Minchin - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999

Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999
2018/2019: £195,000-£199,999

Katya Adler - £210,000 - £214,999
2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999

Amol Rajan - £205,000-£209,999
2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999

Fergal Keane - £205,000-£209,999
2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999

Sue Barker - £200,000-£204,999
2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999

Jermaine Jenas - £200,000-£204,999
2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999

£195,000-£199,999

  • Naga Munchetty
  • John McEnroe

£190,000-£194,999

  • Charlie Stayt
  • Simon Jack

£185,000-£189,999

  • Mark Easton
  • Gabby Logan

£180,000-£184,999

  • Reeta Chakrabarti

£175,000-£179,999

  • Rachel Burden

£170,000-£174,999

  • Andrew Neil
  • James Naughtie
  • Annie Mac
  • Nihal Arthanayake
  • Jonathan Agnew

£165,000-£169,999

  • Ben Brown
  • John Pienaar

£160,000-£164,999

  • Simon McCoy
  • Orla Guerin
  • Shaun Keaveny

£155,000-£159,999

  • Carrie Gracie
  • Faisal Islam
  • Clara Amfo
  • Adrian Chiles
  • Clare Balding

£150,000-£154,999

  • Carolyn Quinn
  • Jane Hill
  • Mary Anne Hobbs
  • Joanna Gosling
  • Steve Lamacq

Last year saw Lineker top the list of the broadcaster's highest-paid stars on £1.75m. The rest of the top five consisted of Chris Evans, Norton, Edwards and Wright.

There were just three women in the top 10 last year; Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman (£370,000), Ball (£370,000) and Feltz (£355,000).

