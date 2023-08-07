However, today viewers will have to move over to BBC Two for their full helping of the programme.

BBC Breakfast will air on BBC One until 8am, before moving over to BBC Two, where it will air between 8am and 9:15am.

Here’s everything you need to know about today's BBC One schedule.

Why isn't BBC Breakfast on BBC One today?

BBC Breakfast has been taken off air to make way for the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Instead of BBC Breakfast, viewers can tune in to BBC One from 8am to watch England face Nigeria in the Women's World Cup round of 16.

BBC Breakfast announced a huge change for the show back in June after marking its 40th anniversary on BBC One, with the show getting a makeover for the first time in a decade.

The revamped multi-purpose studio, which is shared with BBC Sport at Salford's Media City, is much larger than the old studio, with high-tech graphics and three additional cameras.

Richard Frediani, BBC Breakfast Editor, said at the time: "After celebrating 10 years in Salford and 40 years on BBC One it was time for a new look and studio for the UK’s most watched morning show.

"Breakfast is how millions of Britons start their day, and I hope they'll enjoy seeing their favourite presenters in a bright, modern space."

Sally Nugent said: "The new studio is a wonderful addition to BBC Breakfast. We have recently celebrated our 40th anniversary and this is a great gift to mark the occasion."

