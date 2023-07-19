Perhaps most significantly, it's also the first tournament since the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph. That was a seminal moment for women's football in the UK and will mean that after capturing the nation's hearts, England are likely to be better supported than they ever have been at a major tournament.

Sarina Wiegman's side have silverware in their sights once again as they bid to end their long wait for World Cup success – though there are plenty of other top teams that will fancy their own chances of getting their hands on the trophy.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday 20th July and runs until the final on Sunday 20th August.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about England's fixtures, including their next match.

When do the Lionesses play next?

England begin their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign with their Group D opener against Haiti on Saturday 22nd July at 10:30am UK time (7:30pm local time).

The venue will be Lang Park in Brisbane, with a capacity of 52,263, which will host one of the Lionesses' knock-out games later in the tournament if they make it that far.

The Lionesses will be expected to win Group D and will be heavy favourites against Haiti, who are ranked 53rd in the FIFA Rankings – the third-lowest ranked team in the tournament – and playing in their first-ever Women's World Cup.

England's fixtures

The Lionesses have been drawn in Group D alongside Haiti, Denmark, and China. Their full group stage fixtures are as follows:

England v Haiti – Saturday 22nd July at 10:30am, Lang Park in Brisbane

– Saturday 22nd July at 10:30am, Lang Park in Brisbane England v Denmark – Friday 28th July at 9:30am, Sydney Football Stadium

– Friday 28th July at 9:30am, Sydney Football Stadium England v China – Tuesday 1st August at 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide

England will be the favourites to progress to the knock-out stages. If they win the group, their route to the final will be as follows:

Round of 16 (v Group B runner-up) – Monday August 7th at 8:30am, Lang Park

– Monday August 7th at 8:30am, Lang Park Quarter-final – Saturday August 12th at 11:30am, Stadium Australia in Sydney

– Saturday August 12th at 11:30am, Stadium Australia in Sydney Semi-final – Wednesday August 16th at 11am, Stadium Australia

– Wednesday August 16th at 11am, Stadium Australia Final – Sunday August 20th at 11am, Stadium Australia

Were they to finish second, this would be their route to the final:

Round of 16 (v Group B winner) – Monday August 7th at 11:30am, Stadium Australia

– Monday August 7th at 11:30am, Stadium Australia Quarter-final – Saturday August 12th at 8am, Lang Park

– Saturday August 12th at 8am, Lang Park Semi-final – Wednesday August 16th at 11am, Stadium Australia

– Wednesday August 16th at 11am, Stadium Australia Final – Sunday August 20th at 11am, Stadium Australia

