Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of BBC Breakfast's 40th anniversary , the long-time presenter said that she's "too busy" to think about her show's competitor and what it could be doing during its clashing broadcast.

When asked whether there's a rivalry between the two breakfast shows, Kirkwood said: "Not with me anyway, I don't have the time."

Carol Kirkwood. BBC

She continued: "I work by myself so I'm producing all the graphics and running in and out of the studio and answering the phone and all the rest of it, so I don't even know what the other channel is doing to be honest because I'm too busy."

The weather presenter added: "So I certainly don't feel it. I don’t know if the others do, you'd have to ask them."

Kirkwood is the longest-serving member of the BBC Breakfast team, joining the show as a weather presenter in 1997.

Explaining why the show is still the UK's most-watched morning news programme despite many changes in the presenting roster over the years, the broadcaster said that it's down to both the "blend of presenters" and "blend of news and stories".

"Everything is still topical," she told RadioTimes.com. "The first thing if you tune in you'll get the news headlines, you’ll get the weather, you’ll get the sport headline, you’ll get business headlines, so you can grab everything that you want from it if you've only got a couple of minutes at the top of the hour."

BBC Breakfast isn't the only show that's seen numerous personnel changes over recent years. Good Morning Britain made headlines in 2021 after Piers Morgan quit over comments he made about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Additional reporting by James Hibbs.

