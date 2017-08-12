The scene in question was taken from True Blood, in which Anna plays Sookie Steakhouse, and could be seen playing in the background as presenter Sophie Raworth began talking about England's recent success against South Africa in the cricket.

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said: "We are establishing the facts and circumstances." although Anna tweeted her own rather matter of fact response to this:

"looking into the matter"? What's there to look into my tits photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera? https://t.co/HoanXPhaxN — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

Anna also tweeted #photoboobed and #titcoin after her fans inundated her with puns about the incident.

Although said BBC employee's blushes have been spared a little, we wonder if they're still going to be in trouble anyway for watching True Blood during office hours?