Before his 2021 move to GB News , Stewart became the longest-running male newsreader on ITV News after having worked for the broadcaster for over 30 years. There, he anchored News at Ten and also provided commentary for its special programmes including royal weddings, elections, and more.

Alastair Stewart OBE is retiring from regular television, after having fronted both local and national news for 47 years.

He announced his retirement in a statement, which read: "I’m nearly 71 and I still get the most tremendous lift from live television – it’s the best job in the world.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"However, the rigours of preparing for two live interview shows a week, and commuting from Hampshire to London for them, are considerable."

He added: "I want to reduce my commitment while I’m still ahead as an old broadcaster, rather than an ancient one. Thankfully the timing is mine; I just want to spend more of it with my family, my horses, and the charities that have meant so much to me over the years."

Read more:

He joined GB News two years ago before the launch of the channel and in his time there, had announced the Queen's death, led the coverage thereafter and also anchored the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Stewart hosted his final episode of Alastair Stewart & Friends, his weekend discussion programme, last weekend. But he won't be completely absent from our screens as he will return to GB News as an "occasional contributor and commentator" on major news events such as the King’s Coronation and the general election.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.