And these aren’t just pictures – we’re talking moving, painstakingly edited videos of South Korean politicians riding dragons, donning the robes of House Stark and exploring the hidden corners of Westeros, all set to the series’ distinctive theme tune, and frankly the wonderfully weird creation has to be seen to be believed.

And given Game of Thrones’ massive popularity and political relevance, we’re sure that the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 will be keenly watching and planning their own similar mash-ups as the UK approaches its upcoming General Election.

We’ve given them head start with these images of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, but we really can’t wait to see Nigel Farage immortalised as a White Walker.

Seven Hells, Plaid Cymru will at least try to PhotoShop Leanne Wood onto a dragon, right?

Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic on Monday 17th July