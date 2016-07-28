A-Z

Beat Bugs

Netflix's animated children's series, inspired by the songs of the The Beatles, will launch on 3rd August 2016, with a second season dropping on 18th November.

Between

Netflix's sci-fi drama Between is set in a town coping with a mysterious disease which is killing off anyone over the age of 21. It returned for a second season in July 2016.

Better Call Saul

Season two of the critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Better Call Saul will premiered exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday 16th February 2016. It has since been renewed for a third run.

Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker's dark, dystopian series Black Mirror is moving from Channel 4 to Netflix for its third season. It's set to star the likes of James Norton, Bryce Dallas Howard and Alice Eve. It'll premiere globally on 21st October 2016.

Bloodline

Netflix’s new family drama/mystery thriller has been recommissioned for a third series in 2017.

Bojack Horseman

The animated adult comedy, starring Will Arnett and Aaron Paul, will return to Netflix for a fourth season.

Bosch

The second series of this Amazon Original Series will follow Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he returns to the job after a involuntary leave of absence, only to face his biggest challenge yet. Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Sarah Clarke and Madison Lintz also star in the drama, which will land on Amazon Video on 11th March 2016.

Captive

Netflix's new docuseries Captive follows hostage taking and "the most challenging negotiations of our time." It'll launch globally on 9th December 2016.

Chef's Table

Chef's Table: France, which will showcase the creme de la creme of French chefs, will premiere globally on Netflix on 2nd September 2016.

Chelsea

Chelsea Handler's Netflix chat show will return for a 90-episode second season in 2017. Season one is currently streaming three times a week on Netflix.

Crazy Face

Netflix's new series about self-made demon hunters, unlikely friendships and the difficulties of navigating your early twenties is set to launch in 2017.

Easy

Netflix's new "anthology series" stars Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman, Jake Johnson, Dave Franco, Hannibal Buress, Emily Ratajkowski and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It follows a diverse set of Chicago characters as they "fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, techology and culture" - and it's set to premiere on 22nd September 2016.

Flaked

Flaked is the serio-comic story of Chip (Will Arnett), a celebrated long-time resident of the insular world of Venice, California who falls for the object of his best friend's fascination. The Netflix Original premiered on 11th March 2016. It has since been renewed for a second run.

Frontier

This action-packed Netflix Original stars Jason Momoa, Alun Armstrong and Zoe Boyle and follows the "chaotic and violent struggle to control wealth and power in the North American fur trade in the late 18th century." It will debut exclusively on Netflix (everywhere outside of Canada) at some point during 2016.

Fuller House

Full House spin-off Fuller House launched on Netflix in 2016. A 13-part second series, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Soni Nicole Bringas, are currently in production.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham and more are back with original creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for four final 90-minute episodes of the beloved series. It's set to launch on Netflix on 25th November 2016.

Girlboss

Britt Roberston stars in Girlboss, a new comedy based on Sophia Amoruso's bestselling novel. Season one will drop in 2017.

Grace and Frankie

New episodes of the Netflix comedy, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, arrived on 6th May 2016. It will be back for a third season.

Gypsy

Netflix's new 10-part psychological thriller, about a therapist who develops dangerous relationships with the people in her patients' lives, will debut in 2017.

Hater's Back Off

Haters Back Off delves into the oddball family life of Miranda Sings, "an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise who continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous, it's just no one knows it yet." 8 episodes will arrive on Netflix on 14th October 2016.

House of Cards

Hit political series House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey, will return for the fifth run on Netflix in 2017.

Kiss Me First

Kiss Me First tells the story of Leila, a lonely 17 year old girl who is addicted to a fictional online gaming site called Agora. Season one will launch on Netflix in 2017.

Lady Dynamite

Starring Maria Bamford, this Netflix single-camera comedy series tells the story of "a woman who loses - and then finds - her s***." I'll be back for a second season in 2017.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix have announced plans to make this gothic children's series into a TV show. There's no word yet on when we'll get to see it.

Love

Netflix certainly has confidence in this new series. Created by Judd Apatow and Lesley Arfin, the platform gave the romantic comedy a two-season order before the first had even aired. A 10-episode first season debuted in 2016, with a 12-episode second season set to follow in 2017

Lovesick

The second 8-episode season of Lovesick (the series formally known as Scrotal Recall) will launch on Netflix on 17th November 2016.

Lucifer

Miranda's Tom Ellis stars in this Amazon Prime exclusive, as Lucifer, a charming yet devious fallen angel. It has been renewed for a second season.

Making a Murderer

This real-life crime drama became a binge-watch obsession in early 2016. Documentary makers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are now making new instalments, which will take fans back inside Steven Avery's story. No word yet on when the new episodes will drop on Netflix.

Marco Polo

Netflix Original, starring Lorenzo Richelmy as Marco Polo, returned for a second run in July 2016.

Marseille

Marseille was the first French-language series from Netflix. Starring Gerard Depardieu, the political drama dropped on 5th May 2016. It'll return for a second run in 2017.

Marvel's Daredevil

Charlie Cox stars as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in this Netflix Original. The comic book hit returned for a second series on 18th March 2016. It's since been recommissioned for a third run in 2017.

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter, David Tennant and Mike Colter starred in this Netflix superhero series. It has been renewed for a second season. No word yet on when it will launch.

Marvel's Luke Cage

Luke Cage, who appears in Marvel's Jessica Jones, is set to get his own spin-off series next year. The series will launch on Netflix on 30th September 2016.

Marvel's The Punisher

Netflix have ordered a season of Marvel's The Punisher, in which Daredevil's Frank Castle will get his own series. No word yet on when it'll launch.

Master of None

Aziz Ansari's comedy will return for a second series in 2017.

Mr Robot

The second season of this technology thriller landed on Amazon Prime in July 2016.

Narcos

The Netflix crime drama, telling the real-life stories of the infamous drug kingpins of the late 1980s, will be back for a second season on 2nd September 2016.

One Day at a Time

The 13-episode first season of this Netflix drama follows a mum navigating a new single life with her radical teenage daughter and "socially adept tween son" - and the help of her "old school Cuban-born" mother. It'll launch on 6th January 2017.

Orange is the New Black

Piper and co will be back in Litchfield Correctional Facility for a fifth, sixth AND seventh season.

Outlander

The second seasons of Starz' historical sci-fi drama Outlander premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Instant Video on 10th April 2016. Claire and Jamie will be back for a third season.

Our Planet

Filmed over four years, Our Planet is an 8-part documentary series looking at the Earth's remaining wilderness areas. It's set to debut on Netflix in 2019.

Ripper Street

The period detective drama was saved by Amazon when BBC1 called time on it in 2013. It has now been commissioned for a fourth and fifth season. Series four was available exclusively for Prime Members in the UK from 15th January 2016.

Santa Clarita Diet

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this comedy series about "husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita." It'll launch on Netflix in 2017.

Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix is turning this series of gothic children's novels into a series for their streaming service. No word yet on when to expect it.

Stranger Things

Winona Ryder stars in this 1980s drama series set in Montauk, New York, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. The first season became available on Netflix on 15th July 2016.

The Crown

New Netflix Original series The Crown will follow Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped post-war Britain. Starring Claire Foy, John Lithgow and former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, the series will arrive on November 4th 2016.

The Get Down

New Netflix Original The Get Down is a musical drama series from Baz Luhrmann and Shawn Ryan. Part one is set to hit streaming screens on 12th August 2016.

The Grand Tour

The former Top Gear trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, are making a car show for Amazon. It'll premiere on Amazon Prime Instant Video in 2016.

The Ranch

The Ranch is Netflix's new multi-camera comedy revolving around a former pro football player (Ashton Kutcher) who returns home to run the family ranching business with his older brother Jameson “Rooster” (Danny Masterson) and father Beau (Sam Elliott), who he hasn’t seen in 15 years. Part one launched on April 1st 2016, with the second part of the season set to premiere on 7th October.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Emmy-nominated new comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, written by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, will be back on Netflix for a third run in 2017.

Vikings

Series four landed on Amazon Prime in February 2016. It has since been recommissioned for a fifth season.

