"I'm going to give you the exclusive," Stamos said to Kimmel.

"Literally just like five minutes ago they (Netflix) called, they sealed the deal," he revealed.

Stamos said he and the original creators have been planning the sequel for "many, many years".

"We were trying to do some sort of spinoff and we wanted to give credit to the legacy, we didn't just want to throw it away and so Netflix came around and said `let's do 13 episodes.'"

The new series will be called Fuller House and will focus on the character of D.J Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure, and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber.

Centred around three grown men with the challenging task of bringing up three girls in San Francisco, the original show ran for eight series from 1987 to 1995.

"Candace has three boys and it's sort of a reversal and we turn the house over to her, but it's a labour of love and we have literally been trying for many years to do it right," Stamos explained.

It is not yet known whether with Full House stars Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (who both played the same character, Michelle), Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin will definitely return as guest stars, but discussions are taking place

Fuller House will start with a one-hour special.

Watch a clip from a Full House episode, in which Michelle (played by the Olsen twins) gets "very mad"...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7-_2jXj0oU