Freud accompanied the photo of Grant, McCutcheon and Love Actually writer Richard Curtis with the message: “The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face.”

Freud also shared glimpses of McCutcheon standing to the side, as "still hot" Grant delivered a speech behind a Downing Street podium.

Advertisement

So, what is his speech about? And how will Natalie fit into it? We’ll find out 24th March when the short sequel airs on BBC1 as part of Red Nose Day.