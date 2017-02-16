Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played one of the most adorable father and son duos in the history of rom-coms, are back (and so is that inevitable, inescapable Love Actually turtle neck):

And you may recognise the location of their particular scene in the follow-up film... Yes, that's THE bench. You know, the one where young Sam confesses he's suffering the "total agony of being love".

And remember little Joanna – played by Olivia Olson – the object of Sam's affection?

Well, this is what she looks like now:

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

And here’s a snap of Richard Curtis raring to go after some breakfast…

Day 1 in the #rednosedayactually house. Coffee. Bacon sandwiches. Now on way to meet the cast... pic.twitter.com/SoelO6HX8P — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

Hopefully we can expect to see photos of the rest of the star-studded returning cast, too. Namely Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.