Rufus the jewellery counter salesman will make a return - only this time, it looks like he'll be bringing his terribly slow gift-wrapping skills to the supermarket till instead.

This revelation also makes sense of earlier shots featuring onlookers gathered outside the shop. If Atkinson is behind the counter, no wonder there's an outrageously long queue to check out.

Just imagine it. "This isn't a bag, sir. This is so much more than a bag. It's a Bag for Life!"