What do we know so far about the much-hyped Love Actually sequel? Firstly, that Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are back (and so is a certain turtleneck). Secondly, that the pair of them were back on THE bench. And thirdly – and perhaps most significantly – that some scenes are going to take place in… wait for it… Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement

That’s right, Emma Freud has been back on Twitter sharing some very cryptic photos of the second day of filming, which appears to be taking place in none other than good old Sainsbury's. “It’s getting quite exciting in here," according to Freud. Never has a supermarket been so enticing.