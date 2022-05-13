The series stars Catherine Reitman as PR Executive Kate Foster, who grapples to have it all both at home and in the boardroom.

The sixth season of hit Canadian comedy Workin' Moms is available on Netflix , and while some of the cast have now moved on, including Juno Rinaldi who played Frankie Coyne, there's still plenty of fun to be had with this group of moms navigating kids, bosses, love and life in Toronto.

Reitman is joined by a cast including Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim and Enuka Okuma, with the series airing on CBC Television in Canada and on Netflix globally.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Workin' Moms.

Catherine Reitman plays Kate Foster

Catherine Reitman in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Kate Foster? Kate is a business woman who is married to Nathan and has two children, Charlie and Ella. She's a PR executive in Toronto who set up her own firm in season 3.

Where have I seen Catherine Reitman before? Reitman is known for TV roles on shows such as Black-ish, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and How I Met Your Mother. She has also appeared in films including Friends with Benefits and Knocked Up.

Dani Kind plays Anne Carlson

Dani Kind in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Anne Carlson? Anne is a psychiatrist, and is the common law wife of Lionel Carlson with whom she has two children, Alice and Jayme. Anne struggles with anger issues, and in season 4 she quit her job to focus on writing her book Punishment: The Ultimate Reward.

Where have I seen Dani Kind before? Alongside Workin' Moms Kind has also had a major role in Wynonna Earp, and has appeared in series such as Saving Hope and Coroner.

Jessalyn Wanlim plays Jenny Matthews

Jessalyn Wanlim in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Jenny Matthews? Jenny is an IT Specialist, who is now separated from her husband Ian and initially had a hard time adjusting to motherhood.

Where have I seen Jessalyn Wanlim before? Wanlim is known for appearing the series Orphan Black, Lab Rats and Scoundrels, as well as TV films Frenemies and In My Dreams.

Enuka Okuma plays Sloane Mitchell

Enuka Okuma in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Sloane Mitchell? Sloane is the newest member of the group, a publishing executive who becomes fast friends with Kate in season 5.

Where have I seen Enuka Okuma before? Okuma has had roles in series including 24, Grey's Anatomy and Steven Universe.

Philip Sternberg plays Nathan Foster

Philip Sternberg in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Nathan Foster? Nathan is Kate's husband. In the past he's at times felt threatened by her career ambitions, and hasn't always been faithful to her. Their marriage is on more rocky terrain going into season 6, after she learned he has a teenage son from another relationship.

Where have I seen Philip Sternberg before? Sternberg is Reitman's real life husband, and while he has acted in other projects such as the film Southland Tales, he has done more work as a producer, including on series such as Six Little McGhees and Farmer Wants a Wife.

Sarah McVie plays Valerie "Val" Szalinsky

Sarah McVie (left) in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Valerie "Val" Szalinsky? Val is the leader of the Mommy and Me group where the moms first met, who is always eager to offer parenting advice.

Where have I seen Sarah McVie before? McVie is best known for Workin' Moms, but has also appeared in American Gods and The Handmaid's Tale.

Ryan Belleville plays Lionel Carlson

Ryan Belleville in Workin' Moms CBC

Who is Lionel Carlson? Lionel is Anne's loving, eccentric and often emotional husband.

Where have I seen Ryan Belleville before? Belleville has appeared in Almost Heroes, Hotel Transylvania: The Series and Wynonna Earp amongst other series.