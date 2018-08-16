The picture marked the cast's return to set to shoot the new series – also, coincidentally, Messing's 50th birthday – which is the second season of the Will & Grace revival. The show was brought back in September last year for a 16-episode run, 11 years after it concluded.

Though many thought the return would be a flash in the pan, the sitcom has already been commissioned for an 18-episode 11th season, which will take it through to 2020.

Will & Grace is set to return this Autumn