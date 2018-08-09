David Schwimmer to play new love interest in Will & Grace

David Schwimmer is set to star in Will & Grace in his first major sitcom role since Friends.

The actor will play the new love interest of Debra Messing’s character Grace in the Emmy-winning comedy’s tenth season. Sorry, Rach.

Schwimmer will have a recurring role in the show and, according to Deadline, is due to appear in five episodes.

Since Friends ended after ten series in 2004, Schwimmer has mostly taken on parts in dramas, notably as Robert Kardashian in The People vs OJ Simpson and in AMC series Feed the Beast which was cancelled after one season. He’s also had brief roles in his Friends co-stars’ series Web Therapy (with Lisa Kudrow) and Episodes (with Matt LeBlanc).

Additional guest stars announced so far for this coming season of Will & Grace include Chelsea Handler as well as returning cast Alec Baldwin and Mary McCormack.

Will & Grace will be back on US channel NBC in October for its second series since the show’s reboot in 2017 and its tenth overall. It is expected to air later on Channel 5 in the UK.