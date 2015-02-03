Air date: Winter 2015 (date tbc)

2015 will be Mark and Jeremy's swan song: David Mitchell confirmed in January that series nine would definitely be the last ever series.

The series is scheduled to be filmed in the summer, and although Channel 4 haven't confirmed a specific air date, Mitchell said he was expecting the show to air towards the end of 2015.

"We’re filming over the summer," he said in January. "The writing is happening now, and we will be filming late July, and it will be on just before the end of the year."

