What’s it about?

From Bafta-winning Rev Writer James Wood, this raucous sitcom follows the tale of 1840s medical pioneers, the mavericks with a will to broaden the horizons of knowledge – but the methods only to raise the death toll.

Is it any good?

We certainly thought so, good enough to rival Blackadder, even. Check out our review.

Who’s in the cast?

The Wrong Mans' Mathew Baynton plays a psychiatrist, Penny Dreadful and James Bond star Rory Kinnear is an arrogant surgeon while Tom Basden (Plebs) is a hapless anaesthetist.

What’s the real life story behind it?

James Wood reveals the Victorian doctors who inspired his new comedy.