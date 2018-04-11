What will happen in the next episode?

Marcus spies a money-making opportunity when the city goes into a frenzy of fundraising at marathon time, and Jason bets Aurelius he can beat him in the big race.

How many episodes are there in series 4?

The new series of Plebs will consist of eight episodes.

Who's in the cast?

Here are the cast and characters to look out for...

Marcus Tom Rosenthal

Grumio Ryan Sampson

Jason Jonathan Pointing

Aurelius Tom Basden

Landlord Karl Theobald