However, fortunately there’s a new Pleb on the block in the form of Jason, the blonde and ditzy builder, played by Jonathan Pointing.

The reaction to the new laddy lead? Mixed…

However, mostly all were delighted at the return of Ryan Sampson’s Grumio, who stole the show with his ‘stuffs stuff in stuff’ cooking…

And Grumio fans will be delighted to hear he’s got a big episode next week: the sluggish slave is mistaken to be a charity case, with marathon runners pledging support to the ‘Grumio foundation’. If that's not perfectly Plebs then we don’t know what is.

Plebs is on Mondays, 10pm, ITV2